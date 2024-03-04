Boys State Hockey Tournament starts Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center

If you’re a Minnesota high school hockey fan, this is your favorite week of the year.

The best Class A and AA teams in the state will hit Xcel Energy Center starting Wednesday with the hopes of winning a championship gold medal on Saturday. Class A action starts Wednesday, and Class AA play starts Thursday.

Here is a look at the Class AA Quarterfinals:

Rochester Century/John Marshall (22-4-2) vs. No. 2 Chanhassen (23-5-0), 11 a.m.

Cretin-Derham Hall (17-10-1) vs. No. 3 Centennial (19-7-2), 1 p.m.

No. 1 Edina (23-4-1) vs. Elk River/Zimmerman (18-9-1), 6 p.m.

No. 4 White Bear Lake (20-7-1) vs. [5] Grand Rapids (17-11-0), 8 p.m.

Chanhassen earned the No. 2 seed for the Class AA State Tournament after pulling off a massive 2-1 upset win over Minnetonka in the Section 2AA title game. The Skippers came in undefeated and the defending state champions. White Bear Lake is making its 20th appearance after knocking off rival Hill-Murray in the Section 4AA title game. The Bears snapped a four-game streak for the Pioneers in that section title game.

Rochester Century/JM fans also made quite the scene during their win over Lakeville South, shattering two panes of glass that forced a delay in that section title game.

Here is a look at the Class A Quarterfinals:

New Ulm (23-5-0) vs. No. 2 Warroad (23-5-0), 11 a.m.

Northfield (22-4-2) vs. No. 3 St. Cloud Cathedral (23-4-1), 1 p.m.

Alexandria (19-9-1) vs. No. 1 Hermantown (18-8-2), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Orono (20-8-0) vs. No. 4 Mahtomedi (17-11-0), 8 p.m.

It’s not the Class A State Tournament if Hermantown and Warroad don’t meet in the championship game. If the seeding holds, that will happen on Saturday.

Whatever happens, it’ll be a fun and exciting week of hockey in St. Pual. It’s also the final year for Lou Nanne calling games.