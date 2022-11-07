Boxer undergoes brain surgery after getting knocked out during bout in Minneapolis

A professional boxer remains in critical condition after getting knocked out during his match at the Minneapolis Armory over the weekend.

Aidos Yerbossynuly remains in critical condition at a local hospital after being knocked out in the 12th round of his WBA Super Middleweight Championship match against champion David Morrell Junior at the Armory this past Saturday. According to multiple reports, he was placed in a medically-induced coma after the fight.

A source tells FOX 9 that Yerbossynuly underwent brain surgery on Sunday and is currently being monitored by hospital staff.

This was a matchup of two undefeated fighters in the super middleweight division. Yerbossynuly answered the bell for the beginning of every round, but in the 12th, Morrell landed a knockout blow to end the fight. When Yerbossynuly tried to stand, Morrell and the referee each had to help him to his corner.

TGB Promotions, which helped put on the fight, released this statement saying: "Representatives of TGB Promotions and PBC are on the ground in Minneapolis with Aidos' team and we are monitoring the situation closely. Out of respect for him and his family's privacy, we can't share any details, but we ask everyone to keep him in their thoughts and prayers."

We have reached out to the Minnesota Office of Combative Sports for comment on the situation, but our messages went unreturned.

We also reached out to David Morrell Junior in hopes of getting his thoughts about how the fight was handled, but we have yet to hear back from him. Sources tell us he is pretty shaken up over the situation.