Bhutanese youth soccer teams face off in Eagan, Minn. Tournament

A soccer tournament in Eagan, Minnesota bringing together 16 Bhutanese and Nepalese teams together from all across the country.

The 2nd annual Minnesota Champions Cup tournament is a way for the South Asian communities to come together. Organizers say it's important to keep kids active and involved and this is a great way to do that.

The soccer tournament runs through the weekend with the champion being crowned Sunday afternoon. The games are being hosted at Thresher Fields Park of Borchert Lane. The first and second-place winners have the chance to walk away with a big trophy and a $10,000 prize.

For a bracket and schedule of the games, you can click here.

Advertisement



