Behind Alex Bump’s 5 goals, Prior Lake upsets Cretin-Derham Hall 6-0 at state tournament

Alex Bump had a day to remember as the Prior Lake boys hockey team started the Class AA State Tournament with a 6-0 shutout win over Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.

Bump scored five goals, including a first period hat trick, as the unseeded Lakers pulled off the upset of the No. 2-seeded Raiders. Bump added an assist for six points on the day. Bump scored at 2:21, 3:54 and 14:17 of the first period as Prior Lake took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

Bump had the primary assist on Sam Rice’s goal at 5:20 of the third period on the power play. Bump then finished his day with goals at the nine-minute mark, and at 12:52. The Lakers out-shot the Raiders 33-22 for the game.

Prior Lake advances to the Class AA state semifinals Friday night, where the Lakers will play the Edina/Maple Grove winner for a trip to Saturday’s state championship game.