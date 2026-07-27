Gophers Football star named Big Ten Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

The Brief Gophers star Anthony Smith was named the Big Ten's Preseason Defensive Player of the Year on Monday. Smith led the conference with 12.5 sacks last season. Minnesota was tabbed to finish 10th in a preseason Big Ten poll.



Anthony Smith didn’t have to return to the University of Minnesota football team for the 2026 season. He would’ve been a top-100 pick in the NFL Draft.

But he’s back with the Gophers, and received a high accolade on Monday.

Smith named Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

What we know:

Smith on Monday was named the Big Ten’s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, garnering more votes than several big names. That includes Koi Perich, a former teammate who is now playing safety at Oregon.

Smith was a First-Team All-Big Ten pick last year after collecting 38 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and leading the league with 12.5 sacks. He’s the first Gopher since Karon Riley in 2000 to lead the Big Ten in sacks.

Smith announced after the Gophers beat New Mexico in the Rate Bowl 20-17 that he was coming back for the 2026 season.

Gophers defense the ‘Bad Boy Pistons’

What they're saying:

Smith talked at Gophers local media day what the identity of the defense will be in 2026. In years past, they’ve taken on the label "havoc." This year, they’re inspired by Detroit Pistons of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

"I think of the bad boy Pistons. It’s just the bad boy Pistons, we’re going to get in people’s heads, teeter that line of being mean. We’re never going to go across that line of being too crazy, but we’re going to get in some people’s heads," Smith said. "When they talk about Minnesota Golden Gopher D-line, think of the bad boy Pistons. That’s what I know."

Gophers tabbed 10th in Big Ten preseason poll

Why you should care:

Ahead of Big Ten Media Days, Cleveland.com released its preseason poll on Monday. Minnesota came in at No. 10. Not surprisingly, Ohio State is the preseason favorite to win the league.

Gophers’ rival Iowa came in just ahead at No. 8, while Wisconsin is at No. 12.

What's next:

The Gophers start fall camp soon, and the regular season opens on Thursday, Sept. 3 against Eastern Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium.