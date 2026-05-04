Anthony Edwards expected to play Monday night in Game 1 against Spurs

The Brief The Minnesota Timberwolves face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals Monday night, and Anthony Edwards is pushing to make his return from injury. Edwards was a "significant participant" in shootaround Monday morning. Edwards suffered a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets, and was considered week-to-week. The Timberwolves listed him as questionable for Game 1 against the Spurs.



The Minnesota Timberwolves face the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals Monday night, and there’s a chance Anthony Edwards will return to the court.

Anthony Edwards injury update

Why you should care:

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Edwards was a significant participant in the Timberwolves’ shootaround Monday morning. He wants to return for Game 1, but the decision will ultimately be made by Edwards and the medical staff before tip-off.

The Timberwolves announced Sunday Edwards had been cleared to return to on-court activities with the team. Edwards was at practice Saturday at Mayo Clinic Square getting shots up, but did not participate in team activities.

He traveled with the team to San Antonio, an encouraging sign that a return is close. Social media video from the team's shootaround Monday shows Edwards smiling as he takes 3-pointers from the baseline. He also has a sleeve on his left knee.

In an update Monday afternoon, Charania reported that Edwards is expected to play Monday night. He's been receiving around-the-clock treatment on his knee the last several days, including the use of a hyperbaric chamber to expedite the healing process.

Edwards suffered a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise during the second quarter of the Timberwolves’ Game 4 win over the Denver Nuggets at Target Center. He did not return, and it was the same night Donte DiVincenzo’s season ended due to a torn Achilles.

Edwards has also been dealing with a right knee injury much of the season that forced him to miss 11 of the final 14 regular season games.

Timberwolves-Spurs series

The backstory:

The Timberwolves and Spurs tip off at 8:30 p.m. Monday for Game 1, which will be aired on Peacock and NBC Sports Now. Game 2 is set for8:30 p.m. Wednesday, and will be aired on ESPN.