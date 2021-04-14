Anthony Edwards on A-Rod owning Timberwolves: ‘I don’t know who that is’

article

The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped to 14-41 after a 127-97 loss to the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday afternoon at Target Center.

With Karl-Anthony Towns out due to personal reasons, Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 27 points and eight rebounds in 33 minutes. Comments from Edwards after the game had social media buzzing.

Edwards apparently has no idea who Alex Rodriguez is. Rodriguez and former Walmart CEO Mark Lore were reportedly in town on Monday to meet the team and front office for both the Wolves and Lynx, as they’re in negotiations to buy the team from Glen Taylor.

Meeting with reporters after the loss, Edwards as asked if he grew up a fan of Rodriguez. A clip of his exchange with Wolves' reporter Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, posted by reporter Dane Moore, has more than 1.7 million views on Twitter.

"A fan, what you mean? Who is he? I don’t know who that is. I know he’s going to be the owner, but I don’t know nothing about baseball," Edwards said.

In Edwards’ defense, he’s 19 years old and was born in August of 2001. Rodriguez is 45 years old and was in his eighth major league season when Edwards was born. Rodriguez played 22 seasons, and Edwards was 15 years old when he retired from baseball.

Edwards will probably get caught up by Towns, who grew up idolizing Rodriguez and even told a story this week about wearing an A-Rod jersey out of a Walmart store when he was a kid because his parents couldn’t afford to buy him one.

Rodriguez took to his Instagram story on Tuesday to introduce himself to Edwards.

Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft, is now the heavy favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year after both LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman have gone down with injuries.