Anthony Edwards misses opening tip at Dallas due to pregame poop

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The Brief Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards returned from injury Monday night, but missed the opening tip for the second time in his career. Edwards told reporters after the game he needed an emergency trip to the bathroom. Edwards scored 17 points in 23 minutes as the Timberwolves blew out the Mavericks 124-94.



Minnesota Timberwolves’ star Anthony Edwards returned Monday night after missing six straight games with a right knee injury.

The Timberwolves blew out the Dallas Mavericks 124-94, but despite being listed in the starting lineup, Edwards was not on the floor for the opening tipoff. Turns out, he had to go to the bathroom.

Anthony Edwards misses opening tip

What we know:

Edwards had 17 points, four assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes in his return from injury. He was clearly on a minutes restriction, but the postgame was why he wasn’t on the floor for the opening tip.

Timberwolves’ coach Chris Finch offered an answer.

"Nature calls, I guess," Finch said.

Edwards confirmed Finch’s answer.

"I was taking a s**t," Edwards told reporters in the locker room after the game.

It’s not the first time Edwards wasn’t on the floor ready to go for tipoff. The Timberwolves hosted the Portland Trail Blazers on March 5, 2024, and Edwards was nowhere to be found as the game started. Finch had to start Nickeil Alexander-Walker in his place, and was not happy about it as they were assessed a delay of game warning.

Ayo Dosunmu stars in return

Why you should care:

Ayo Dosunmu made his return from a sore right calf, and had a triple-double for the Timberwolves. He had 18 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. Julius Randle led Minnesota with 24 points.

What's next:

The Timberwolves (46-29) are at the Detroit Pistons Thursday night. With seven regular season games left, the Timberwolves have a half-game lead on the Houston Rockets for the No. 5 seed in the West.