Minnesota weather: Sunny and toasty Friday before more active weather Sunday

The Brief Expect a toasty Friday with plenty of sunshine and westerly breezes. Temperatures climb into the 80s across much of the state, with pocket low 90s in southern Minnesota. Rain and thunderstorm chances return later this weekend and into early next week.



Minnesota is in for a sunny, warm and breezy Friday before rain and storm chances return later this weekend.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures across Minnesota on Friday. Northern Minnesota sees more winds, with gusts reaching 35 mph at times. The metro area is slightly less breezy with westerly winds at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures warm into the 70s and 80s for much of the state, with pocket low 90s in southern Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 88 degrees, well above the average high of 69 degrees.

Overnight conditions are mostly clear and mild with light winds and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Saturday stays warm, fairly sunny and less breezy. Temperatures climb back into the low 80s across much of the state, with the Twin Cities metro reaching around 83 degrees.

Rain chances return later this weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible Sunday and Monday. Highs stay in the 70s during that stretch.

Behind that system, cooler air settles in Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping temperatures back into the 60s before another warm-up arrives later next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: