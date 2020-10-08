'A complete player': Dalvin Cook the NFL's top RB through 4 games

article

Dalvin Cook got his pay day and long-term stability before the 2020 regular season, is the go-to player in a run-first offense and maybe most importantly, has never been healthier in his NFL career.

It’s a recipe that has Cook, in his fourth season, leading the NFL in rushing through four games. It’s a race that’s not all that close early on. His 424 yards leads Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers by 50 yards. That’s 5.6 yards per carry, and his six touchdowns also leads NFL running backs.

One of his biggest fans is also a blocker for him on the offensive line. Brian O’Neill took notice when Cook barreled up the middle for a 5-yard touchdown against the Houston Texans.

“Sometimes they’ll play the replay on the scoreboard and you’ll kind of look at it and you’ll just be like did he really just do that again? Just because there’s some things that are really special,” O’Neil said.

Cook does it in a variety of ways. He can beat defenders to the edge. He has the vision to see holes before they take shape and he’s not afraid to run through a defense. According to Pro Football Focus, Cook leads all NFL running backs with breaking 21 tackles on runs, and 269 yards after contact.

Cook forced nine missed tackles against the Texans last week, the most in the NFL in Week 4 and the second-highest by a running back this season.

“Last week he had some highlight runs, didn’t he? Dalvin is a complete player,” offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak said. "A lot of guys just go out there and run, but Dalvin knows why he’s running and where he’s running.”

Cook says he’s never cared about individual stats, he just wants to win. He makes a habit of watching film of Hall-of-Fame running back Barry Sanders on his iPad. He watches how Sanders sets up his runs and constantly keeps defenses guessing.

He’s also not just a threat to run out of the backfield. Last year, he was the second-leading receiver for Kirk Cousins. He’s currently third this year in receptions, behind Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson.

“I always wanted to be an all-around running back. I’m not the biggest running back, but I always wanted to carry myself as such. Whatever I’ve got to do, I’m going to put it all on the line for this team,” Cook said.

As much talent as Cook has, the Vikings also know they need to be careful with his workload. His rookie season ended early with a torn ACL. He battled a nagging hamstring injury in his second year, and missed time last year with chest and shoulder injuries.

After just 12 carries in Week 1 and 14 in Week 2, Cook tied a career-high with 27 carries in last week’s win. The result was 130 yards and two scores. Two weeks ago, he went for a career-high 181 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

The Vikings want to get him the ball, but they also want it in his hands at the right times.

“We try to spot him throughout the course of a ballgame. But when it gets to the end of the game, we’ve got to get Dalvin in there. When the game is one the line, we’ve got to get him in there because he’s so dimensional,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.

Zimmer’s teams have a clear identity. Run the football, physically dominate the line of scrimmage and win the time of possession. Play sound, disciplined and crisp on defense, and you have a chance to win virtually every game.

They’ll need all of that at the 4-0 Seattle Seahawks Sunday night. Cook said the Vikings are starting to take on the identity Zimmer has been harping about since the virtual off-season started. Cook couldn’t be happier, and the results are showing.

“Being around a coach like that, you just see the type of mindset he’s in and I love being around Coach Zim. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever been around, it’s just fun with that type of mentality that your head coach has,” Cook said.