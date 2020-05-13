The road to recovery is moving fast.

This content is from our sponsor. The FOX editorial team was not involved with the creation of this content.

article

Without question, the effects of the pandemic have changed many things in our lives. But out of crisis opportunity has arisen. It’s given people nationwide, and here in Minneapolis, the chance to pause, reflect and rethink their priorities in life. There is perhaps no better evidence of this than what we’re seeing today in the local real estate markets. With interest rates at near record lows and more people working virtually than ever before, a serious housing boom is beginning to take shape, especially in the smaller cities and towns surrounding The Twin Cities.

At Helgeson/Platzke Real Estate Group, we are well prepared to help buyers and sellers take advantage of these growing trends, while also closely following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and our local and national governments.

Here are a few Coldwell Banker® best-practices being implemented for open houses and showings:

Signs will be posted alerting anyone with symptoms that they should not enter the property and instead request a virtual option.

All visitors will be required to wash their hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer before entering and after exiting the property.

Safety precautions will be emphasized while in the property including a required protective face covering.

Visitors will be instructed to refrain from touching all surfaces or other items in the property.

Visitors to the property will be limited to small groups from the same household and accompanied by only one agent during each visit. Social distancing will be adhered to while inside the property.

With the health and safety of our clients, family, friends and the community top of mind, Helgeson/Platzke is leading the way forward for buyers and sellers who are looking to capitalize on the current market trends.

If you are considering making a move and you’d like to learn more about the latest market data, emerging local hotspots or any other real estate questions you may have, feel free to reach out to me any time. Stay safe and healthy. We will get through this together.

Advertisement

Ryan Platzke, BS (Real Estate Sales and Marketing) CDPE, e-Pro, ESA & ERC

Helgeson/Platzke Real Estate Group

Coldwell Banker Realty

651.335.3912

RMPlatzke@cbburnet.com

HPRealEstateGroup.com