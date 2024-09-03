At the heart of organ donation

This content was provided by our sponsor, LifeSource. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Did you know that right now more than 100,000 people are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant and approximately 16 people die each day while they wait? This is a problem that requires all of us to help solve, however about 50% of Minnesotans haven’t yet registered as an organ donor. LifeSource, our local donation agency, is on a mission to ensure that everyone in need gets a second chance at life, just like five-year-old Coyle Bauer.

Before Coyle was born, doctors discovered that his kidneys and bladder appeared larger than normal - a fluke that sometimes develops in baby boys. An obstruction was cleared right after he was born and all seemed well until a few months later when his parents were shocked to learn he would need a kidney transplant. After a year and a half of waiting, Coyle finally received the transplant he needed and today is a healthy, active kid who is about to start school and wants to be both a firefighter and a doctor when he grows up.

Transplants like Coyle’s are facilitated by a special, federally-designated, non-profit medical organization called LifeSource, responsible for managing the organ donation process in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Their team of medical professionals has been saving lives and honoring the decisions of donors for more than 35 years. As one of only 56 organ procurement organizations (OPOs) in the United States, LifeSource is responsible for:

Managing all logistical and clinical aspects of the process of organ, eye and tissue donation in the Upper Midwest

Supporting donor families so they can make informed decisions during and after the donation process

Educating communities about the impact of donation

Working towards removing barriers and correcting misleading information to ensure every Minnesotan knows who can be eligible to become a donor

"The entire donation process is filled with heart," says LifeSource CEO Kelly White. "In a world often defined by its challenges, it’s truly inspiring to witness the power of human kindness and generosity."

The fact that a 19-year-old Minnesotan saved Coyle’s life through their donation inspired his parents, Josh and Kayla, to register as organ donors - something they hadn’t given much thought to before their son’s transplant. "This person passed away and was a donor and probably saved more lives than just Coyle’s," said Josh. "We realized that we wanted to do the same thing so we registered as organ donors."

Are you ready to register? One person can save and heal more than 75 lives through donation! Check the box at the DMV or register online at life-source.org.