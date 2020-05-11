Shine On Minnesota raises $140,000 for Minnesota nonprofits in just two hours

article

FOX 9, in partnership with Minnesota Public Radio, is proud to announce the fundraising results of Shine On Minnesota, a broadcast event benefitting Minnesota nonprofits during the COVID-19 crisis.

More than $140,000 was raised in just two hours from the broadcast event, which aired on FOX 9 Sunday evening. In partnership with GiveMN, proceeds from Shine On MN have been donated to:

- Second Harvest Heartland to support efforts to provide food security to Minnesotans in need.

- Springboard for the Arts to support Minnesota artists during the pandemic.

- MN Central Kitchen to help the restaurant industry tackle hunger and layoffs brought on by the pandemic.

Donations can still be made by visiting www.ShineOnMN.com.

Shine On Minnesota included entertainment, musical performances, inspirational messages and stories of hope from some of Minnesota’s favorite artists and celebrities, including Soul Asylum, Andrew Zimmern, Yam Haus, New Power Generation, Michael Shynes, Children’s Theatre Company, Stokley Williams, Okee Dokee Brothers, P.J. Fleck, Jeremy Messersmith and Dessa, who teamed up with the Minnesota Orchestra to debut a new collaborative at-home style music video of her hit, Skeleton Key.

“When we set out to create this unique program, Shine On Minnesota, our goal was to bring Minnesotans together for an evening of uplifting messages and performances to support some critical needs in our community,” said FOX 9 Senior Vice President General Manager, Sheila Oliver. “Thanks to our viewers, who always amaze us with their kindness, and with a generous donation from Abbott, we were able to raise more than $140,000 for those who need it most in our community.”

“This is an especially important time to amplify the voices of our Minnesota music scene,” said David Safar, The Current’s managing director. “Shine On MN was a light for all Minnesotans in a time that has felt very dark for many.”

Abbott, a global health technology company with a large presence in Minnesota, generously matched all donations, up to $50,000 and surprised Second Harvest Heartland by announcing an additional $20,000 donation of Abbott nutrition products. Abbott helps people live more fully with their life-changing technologies and products. In recent weeks, it has launched three new diagnostics tests to help in the fight against COVID-19, and with its foundation, the Abbott Fund, is supporting relief efforts globally, providing millions in funding and products to help frontline workers and communities in need.