Edina construction creating hard times for business owners

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine bills itself as a destination for modern Indian fine dining, but lately it has been challenging for customers to get there.

"Whether you are coming from north, south or west, there is construction on all 3 sides," owner Sohil Goorha told FOX 9.

Construction on Metro Transit's E-Line project is underway, a bus rapid transit route from Southdale in Edina to St. Paul.



The building of a bus stop has shut down a portion of 50th and France for the majority of the summer, and Goorha says, in turn, business has been down as much as 40%.

"Being a small business [that's] family-owned, we don't have any other locations to ride this low season. Our rents are still due, our salaries are still due," said Goorha.

50th and France Business Association Director Rebecca Sorensen is doing all she can to draw foot traffic in with chalk art, seating areas and special events.

"Many businesses are down 60% since the signs went up for construction," said Sorensen.

She's hearing a lot of frustration from store owners about the pace of the work that's happening.

"We were promised they would be here until 6 p.m. at night. Often, they are here for just a couple of hours, and then they are moving to the next side of the project," said Sorensen.

Despite the construction, there are still hundreds of parking spots available, and the shops are open and ready. Sorensen is urging people not to be intimidated by the orange signs,

"We won't be around if you wait until after construction. We need you here now," Sorensen said.

Construction at 50th and France was slated to wrap up by early August.

Metro Transit's E-Line will open in 2025.

"At 50th and France, we anticipate the temporarily closed section of West 50th Street to re-open in early September. Work in this location is taking about as long as expected, though construction timelines are always subject to change. We appreciate everyone's patience as we move through the construction process and will continue to regularly communicate updates and address questions about construction related to our bus rapid transit projects," Metro Transit said in a statement.