Zumbrota brings back 1983 state flag amid debate

The Brief The City of Zumbrota will replace the current state flag with the 1983 version. The new flag debuted in 2024, igniting a debate, sometimes along political lines. The old flag will be displayed in the city council chambers starting on Monday.



The City of Zumbrota is set to bring back the 1983 state flag, sparking a debate over heritage and politics.

Zumbrota brings back old state flag

What we know:

The city council voted 3-2 Thursday night to replace the current state flag with the 1983 version. The flag will be displayed only in the city council chambers, not outside city hall.

What they're saying:

"We have other pressing issues in the City of Zumbrota," said Mayor Todd Hammel, who voted against the measure.

City Council Member Kevin Amundson, who spearheaded the push to return to using the old state flag, said it is about heritage – and politics. He also criticized the way the state went about creating the new flag.

"I wanted to maintain the heritage and culture and the legacy that established and built Minnesota," he said. "Our elected representatives outsourced it to an unelected committee."

"It’s kind of a moot point," said Hammel, noting that the flag is only displayed in the corner of the council chambers.

What's next:

The old state flag will replace the new one on Monday, Hammel said.