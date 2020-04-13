YMCA teams up with Loaves & Fishes, UnitedHealth to provide free meals to those in need

article

Several Twin Cities organizations are working to make sure families are getting fresh, healthy food during this pandemic.

The YMCA is teaming up with Loaves & Fishes and UnitedHealth Group for a free food pick-up.

This week between noon and 2 p.m., anyone could stop by one of 18 locations and pick up one of two meal options: a chicken dinner that would feed a family of four or sack lunches.

The initiative will continue as long as there is a need in the community.

"We've had people come up and talk about the difficulties that they're experiencing, and we want to be a help and a beacon for hope for them in these difficult and odd times, so we're here to serve in whatever capacity that looks like," said Greg Waibel with the YMCA.

The groups say they handed out more than 4,400 meals Monday.

