Yard waste collection in Minneapolis: What to know

Starting next week, the city of Minneapolis will start collecting yard waste. Here's what you need to know to properly dispose your grass clippings, bundled brush and other yard trimmings.

When is yard waste collected?

The City of Minneapolis will resume its yard waste collection on the week of April 11. It will be collected every week on your garbage pickup day.

Be sure to properly place your yard waste next to your garbage bins by 6 a.m. pickup day.

You shouldn't have to worry about any extra costs since it's already included in the base fee for the city's Solid Waste and Recycling service.

What should I put the yard waste in?

By state law, it's illegal to throw yard waste in the garbage. It is also illegal to use a traditional plastic bag for yard waste picked up at your home.

The city says yard waste must be set out in reusable containers, compostable bags or in bundles secured with string or twine (weighing less than 40 pounds).

Reusable containers must be 32–38 gallons in size and 26–32 inches high, with sturdy handles.

Kraft paper bags or compostable bags may be found at grocery, hardware or retail stores.

Compostable plastic bags must have the BPI logo.

What's accepted as yard waste?

Acorns

Branches (less than 3 feet long and less than 3 inches in diameter)

Brush (less than 3 feet long and less than 3 inches in diameter)

Garden plants

Grass clippings

Hay

Leaves

Mulch (no dirt or soil)

Pine cones

Pine needles

Prunings from bushes or trees

Tree bark

Tree debris

Twigs

Wood chips (no dirt or soil)

What's not accepted as yard waste?

Branches longer than 3 feet or wider than 3 inches in diameter

Dirt or soil

Pet waste

Sawdust

Sod

Stumps

Trees

The city's tips for reducing yard waste

