Aqib Talib's brother turns himself in to police after fatal shooting at football game in Lancaster

Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of former NFL player Aqib Talib, turned himself into the Dallas County Jail on Monday. He is accused of shooting and killing a coach at a youth football game in Lancaster Saturday night.

Police said it happened just before 9 p.m. at the end of a game between Dragon's Elite Academy and North Dallas United at Lancaster Community Park on Jefferson Street.

In a video obtained by TMZ, it appears there was a confrontation between some of the North Dallas United coaches and the referees. That argument turned into a fight among the coaching staffs.

Police said Talib pulled out a gun and opened fire, killing 43-year-old Dragons Elite Academy Coach Mike Hickmon.

Talib is the only suspect named by police. He is expected to face murder charges.

In a statement to FOX 4, Talib's attorney Clark Birdsall said, "My client looks forward to his day in court to give his side of the story. He regrets this tragic loss of life."

Witnesses told FOX 4 Aqib was also at the game when the shooting took place.

Family and friends said the shooting happened in front of several children, including Hickmon's 9-year-old son.

Kerry Lewis and Heith Mayes were coaching alongside Hickmon when they said the opposing team's parents and coaches became angry.

"They were upset about losing. Dude came on the sideline and said it was going to punch the ref, so the ref called the game," Mayes said.

Coach Mike Hickmon

"It’s just not that important. It’s not. It’s not that serious," Lewis said. "No one should be coming to a 9-year-olds game and be fearful for their life or maybe my son gets shot while playing football. This has to stop."

Parents who were at the game said their first reaction when they heard gunfire was to find their children and run.

"I seen the fire from the gun and I hollered for my son," C.J. Bivins recalled. "I just hollered for my son and made sure my son was alright."

Bivins said he looked back to see Hickmon lying on the ground.

"His son witnesses him get shot and murdered on the field," Lewis said. "These kids are innocent. They shouldn’t have to witnesses what they witnessed."

On Sunday, Hickmon’s players and their parents grieved together. They are left heartbroken.

"He was a genuine person, he was a loving person, he was a father first," Lewis added.

Some parents said their children are so traumatized that they may never play sports again.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Talib has a criminal history dating back to 2015. He's been arrested in Dallas and Collin counties on several charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.