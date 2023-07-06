Xcel Energy to build energy storage site in central Minnesota

Xcel Energy announced on Thursday its plans to build an energy storage system in central Minnesota have been approved by state regulators.

The planned energy storage site will be built in Becker, Minnesota, on the northwestern edge of the metro, next to a large solar farm on the Sherco coal plant property. In May, Xcel Energy announced it would expand that solar site as they move to retire the coal plant.

Xcel says the storage site will use "iron-air" batteries that can function for up to 100 hours.

Construction for the project will start next year and is expected to be online as early as 2025.