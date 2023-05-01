WWII veteran honored with missing-man flyover at Fort Snelling

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
12
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:24 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Houston County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:15 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Wabasha County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Chisago County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Grant County, Hennepin County, Hubbard County, Isanti County, Jackson County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mahnomen County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Pine County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Red Lake County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Roseau County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wadena County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County

WWII veteran honored with missing-man flyover at Fort Snelling

By
Published 
Veterans Issues
FOX 9

Fort Snelling honors hero

Fort Snelling honored a legend of the Greatest Generation by flying warplanes over Monday.

FORT SNELLING, Minn. (FOX 9) - The radial engines firing up at Flying Cloud Airport had a special mission.  The pilots climbing into the cockpits of their vintage WWII trainers, T-6’s and SN-J’s and a later model T-34 were all assembling to honor a fellow veteran older than their planes. 

"He lived a wonderful life," said Karen Drake of her father Bernie Holritz who recently died at the age of 101.  Drake emphasized that he was actually 101-and-a-half.

"Strong and as good of mind all the way to the end," she said.

Holritz grew up in North Dakota and headed toward California in 1941 to find work.  He ended up at Lockheed helping to build and perfect a relatively new concept fighter aircraft that Lockheed and the Army Air Force called the P-38 Lightning.  But after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the Navy came calling.

The Navy discovered he was good at electronics and radar, so they asked him to teach radar and that’s what he did," said his son Paul Holritz who is still somewhat amazed that his father never went to sea.  "He was in the Navy all those years, and never boarded a ship."

When the war in the Pacific ended in 1945 and US Army General Douglas MacArthur led the allied occupation of Japan, Bernie leaned on his faith and his life took a different path.

"General MacArthur asked that they send a thousand missionaries to Japan to fill the void after the war," Drake recalled.  "And my parents were among those who answered that call."

Holritz and his wife stayed as missionaries in Japan for 20 years. While there he founded a Christian radio network that became known at the Pacific Broadcasting Association. Their life’s work eventually became the life’s work of their children.

"We watched his life and mom’s life being so consistent in what they did and we wanted to emulate that both my sister and I," said Paul.  "So she went to Africa and I went to Japan."

As the VFW rifle squad and bugler paid their respects to Holritz at his Ft. Snelling burial, the pilots were hitting their precisely timed arrival overhead.  Plane number 3 peeled off from the aerial quartet and rose into the sky.  The missing man formation is meant to symbolize a veteran rising into heaven.  The moment was not lost among Holritz’s family.

"This is so very special to see this happen," said Drake of the pilot’s tribute to her father. "He was very proud of his being able to serve."