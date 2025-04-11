Wuollet Bakery in Robbinsdale is closing, the 2nd location to close this year

The Brief Wuollet Bakery in Robbinsdale is closing its doors on April 13. The bakery states that they are "restructuring to reorganize for a better future." Wuollet Bakery near 50th and France in south Minneapolis closed in January.



What they're saying:

According to a press release from the bakery, the building at 4139 West Broadway has been sold.

Any existing orders will be available for pickup this weekend, and the bakery will be contacting customers to offer and arrange free delivery for pending orders.

"Our restructuring to reorganize for a better future includes making changes to some of our bakery retail locations, but it certainly does not mean we’re going out of business. Look for good things still to come from us!" the bakery said in a statement.

The bakery will still make and decorate cakes which can be ordered online, by clicking here.

South Minneapolis Wuollet Bakery closed

Big picture view:

In January, it was announced that the Wuollet Bakery, located near 50th and France in south Minneapolis, had closed and the building had been sold.

The announcement said the bakery would be moving to "Wuollet 2.0" which includes at least one new location in Edina.

Here are the remaining bakery connected to Wuollet:

Wuollet Uptown: 822 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, MN

A Baker’s Wife: 4200 28th Ave S., Minneapolis, MN

Hans’ Bakery: 1423 5th Ave., Anoka, MN