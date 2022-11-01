Expand / Collapse search

Wrong-way crash in Fridley kills 2 people

By Fox 9 Staff
Fridley
Two drivers were killed when a wrong-way driver collided with another car on I-694 in Fridley, Minnesota.

FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver struck another motorist on Interstate 694 in Fridley, Minnesota, late Monday. 

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 46-year-old man drove his car down the University Avenue exit ramp traveling westbound into the eastbound lanes of traffic.

He collided with a 78-year-old woman heading east. 

Both drivers were killed. 

The crash is still under investigation. Authorities have not yet said if alcohol was involved. 