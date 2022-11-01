Wrong-way crash in Fridley kills 2 people
FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver struck another motorist on Interstate 694 in Fridley, Minnesota, late Monday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a 46-year-old man drove his car down the University Avenue exit ramp traveling westbound into the eastbound lanes of traffic.
He collided with a 78-year-old woman heading east.
Both drivers were killed.
The crash is still under investigation. Authorities have not yet said if alcohol was involved.