Wright Co. good Samaritan, deputy, save driver from fiery crash

The Brief A driver was rescued after a crash between a car and a semi-truck in Wright County last week. A Wright County deputy and a good Samaritan pulled the driver from the wreckage before flames engulfed the car. The good Samaritan, the deputy, and the rescued driver were all treated at the hospital and released.



A man was saved from a fiery crash when a good Samaritan and a Wright County deputy pulled him from the wreckage after a crash with a semi-truck.

Wright County semi crash

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo from the Wright County Sheriff's Office shows the aftermath of a crash between a car and a semi-truck. From: Supplied

What we know:

Authorities say the crash happened at the intersection of Dempsey Avenue Southwest and County Road 107 in Marysville Township on June 5.

The car, which reportedly collided with a semi-truck, was on fire and its driver was trapped inside.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Mosiman arrived at the crash in less than a minute and used a fire extinguisher to control flames in the car's engine compartment.

A good Samaritan then arrived and began to help Deputy Mosiman free the driver, whose leg was pinned as flames began to spread, the sheriff's office said.

Despite thick black smoke obscuring their vision, authorities say the good Samaritan and Deputy Mosiman pulled the driver to safety "just seconds" before flames engulfed the car.

The rescued driver was treated and released from the hospital.

The deputy and the good Samaritan were both treated for minor injuries, according to the authorities.

What they're saying:

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said it "is deeply grateful for the bravery of Deputy Mosiman and the selflessness of citizens who step forward in moments of crisis."

What we don't know:

No information on the semi-truck driver was released.

Authorities have not shared details on what led to the crash.