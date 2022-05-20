Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Stearns County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County

World’s most expensive car: Mercedes sells for record $143 million

Historical photo of the legendary Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé (Photo courtesy Mercedes-Benz)

STUTTGART, Germany - A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe, one of only two on Earth, has sold for a record $143 million, making it the most expensive car in the world. 

The car was named after its creator and chief engineer, Rudolf Uhlenhaut, and was sold at auction to a private collector on May 5, according to Mercedes-Benz. Its known for its racing technology and distinctive "gullwing" doors. Before this sale, a 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO, the Holy Grail model, sold for $70 million and was thought to be the most expensive car on the planet. 

Proceeds from the Mercedes sale will be used to start a global scholarship fund, Mercedes said, "to encourage a new generation to follow in Rudolf Uhlenhaut's innovative footsteps and develop amazing new technologies, particularly those that support the critical goal of decarbonization and resource preservation."

Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé. (Photo courtesy Mercedes-Benz)

"We are convinced that access to education in these areas will be crucial in encountering the great challenges of our time and contribute to greater stability, prosperity and social cohesion," Renata Jungo Brüngger, a Mercedes management board member, said. 

The other 300 SLR Uhlenhau prototype is still owned by Mercedes and can be viewed at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. 