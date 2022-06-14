Woman walking a horse dies after being hit by pickup in Brainerd

Authorities in Crow Wing County, Minnesota say a woman was hit and killed by a pickup truck while walking a horse in Brainerd.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the 33-year-old victim was walking a horse on the shoulder of the 13000 block of Thompson Road around 6:56 p.m. Monday evening when she was struck by a pickup being driven by a 44-year-old man.

The driver struck both the horse and the woman. The woman was declared dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.