Woman struck, killed by vehicle at 50th and Hiawatha in Minneapolis Monday night

A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle in Minneapolis Monday night.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of East 50th Street and Hiawatha Avenue in the Minnehaha neighborhood, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s report.

The medical examiner identified the victim as Kelly Kielas, 58, of Minneapolis. She died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. FOX 9 has reached out to the Minneapolis Police Department for additional details.

