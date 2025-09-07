Woman stabbed in Richfield during potential roommate argument: Police

A woman is dead in Richfield after police believe an altercation with her roommate potentially led to her being stabbed.

Woman stabbed in Richfield

What we know:

Richfield police say that around 5 a.m. on Sept. 7, they received a 911 call reporting a medical incident involving a female roommate at a residence on the 6400 block of Bloomington Avenue South.

Officers arrived and discovered a 37-year-old woman lying on the floor in the basement bathroom. Police noted that, at the time, the victim had a large laceration on the top of her head. She later died from her injuries.

During their investigation, police say they observe signs of a struggle, including the initial caller being covered in blood and having fresh injuries to his hands.

Police say his description of events also appeared inconsistent with crime scene evidence, and he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The incident remains under active investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet determined a motive for any alleged attack.

FOX 9 does not name a suspect until formal charges have been filed.

The victim will be identified at a later time.