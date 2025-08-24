Woman shot in Minneapolis after speaking to loud group in front of home, police say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say a woman was shot in front of a home after she spoke to a group that was being loud in the middle of the night.
What we know:
Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Russel Avenue North at about 3:10 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers then found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Investigators say they believe the incident began when a group in front of a home was "making noise."
When people inside the home went to speak to the group, a male in the group then pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the woman, police say.
The group then fled the scene by the time police arrived.
Authorities have not announced any arrests.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any information on the suspects involved in the shooting.
The Source: This story uses information shared in a news release by Minneapolis police.