Woman shot in Minneapolis after speaking to loud group in front of home, police say

The Brief Minneapolis police say a woman was shot after speaking to a group that was making noise in front of a home. The woman is expected to survive after being taken to the hospital. No arrests have been announced.



Woman shot in north Minneapolis

What we know:

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Russel Avenue North at about 3:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers then found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say they believe the incident began when a group in front of a home was "making noise."

When people inside the home went to speak to the group, a male in the group then pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the woman, police say.

The group then fled the scene by the time police arrived.

Authorities have not announced any arrests.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information on the suspects involved in the shooting.