Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot in Minneapolis after speaking to loud group in front of home, police say

By
Published  August 24, 2025 11:04am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

Generic police lights. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Minneapolis police say a woman was shot after speaking to a group that was making noise in front of a home.
    • The woman is expected to survive after being taken to the hospital.
    • No arrests have been announced.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say a woman was shot in front of a home after she spoke to a group that was being loud in the middle of the night.

Woman shot in north Minneapolis

What we know:

Police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Russel Avenue North at about 3:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers then found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. 

Investigators say they believe the incident began when a group in front of a home was "making noise." 

When people inside the home went to speak to the group, a male in the group then pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the woman, police say. 

The group then fled the scene by the time police arrived. 

Authorities have not announced any arrests.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information on the suspects involved in the shooting.

The Source: This story uses information shared in a news release by Minneapolis police. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis