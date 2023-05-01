Woman's ‘loud and full body orgasm’ heard during LA Philharmonic concert

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
16
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Goodhue County, Wabasha County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, La Crosse County
Red Flag Warning
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Crow Wing County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Benton County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Chisago County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dodge County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Grant County, Hennepin County, Hubbard County, Isanti County, Jackson County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lake Of The Woods County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Mahnomen County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Mower County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Pennington County, Pine County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Red Lake County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Roseau County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, South Aitkin County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Wadena County, Waseca County, Washington County, Watonwan County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County

Woman's ‘loud and full body orgasm’ heard during LA Philharmonic concert

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2:00PM
California
FOX 11
GettyImages-1239751839.jpg article

Zubin Mehta takes the stand as he conducted Mozarts Great Mass with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Los Angeles Master Chorale at Walt Disney Concert Hall on Sunday, April 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty

Expand

LOS ANGELES - Bravo!

That's what one woman was probably thinking after she reportedly experienced a "loud and full body orgasm" during a recent performance of Tchaikovsky's 5th Symphony by the LA Philharmonic at Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Los Angeles Times reports.

"Everyone kind of turned to see what was happening," Molly Grant, who was sitting near the ecstatic woman, told the Times Sunday.

"I saw the girl after it had happened, and I assume that she … had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her — like in an effort to not shame her," she said. "It was quite beautiful."

An audio clip that appears to capture the woman’s climax has since gone viral.

Also in attendance at the concert was British composer Magnus Fiennes, brother of actor Ralph Fiennes, who insisted "it absolutely happened" after social media erupted with doubtful claims of the authenticity of the audio clip.

"A woman in the audience had [a] loud and full body orgasm during the 5th’s second movement… Band politely carried on," he tweeted.

According to the Times, its sources and the audio clip corroborated the accounts that the orchestra carried on when the alleged incident happened.

Music agent Lukas Burton told the publication that the woman’s loud moan was "wonderfully timed" to a "romantic swell" during the performance.

GettyImages-1239499954.jpg

David Robertson conducts the LA Philharmonic as they perform Mahler's strangest symphony at Walt Disney Concert Hall on Thursday, March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photographer: Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"One can’t know exactly what happened, but it seemed very clear from the sound that it was an expression of pure physical joy," Burton told the publication. 

The woman has not been identified. 

The LA Philharmonic has not yet commented on the alleged incident.