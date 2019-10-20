Woman killed, man hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Becker, Minn.

A woman died and a man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Becker, Minnesota.

According to Becker Police, at about 6:15 p.m., officers responded to a crash at County Road 24 and 150th Avenue Southeast. When they arrived, they learned a motorcycle had left the road and crashed.

The man who was driving was seriously injured and transported to a nearby hospital. The woman was declared dead at the scene. She will be identified at a later time.

The crash is still under investigation.