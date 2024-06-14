Woman unaware she was pregnant gives birth in Golden Corral, names baby after restaurant

article

A woman who didn't know she was pregnant gave birth to her baby inside a Golden Corral restaurant in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Tayvia Woodfork went to the restaurant with her family on May 4. The 26-year-old went to the bathroom after complaining about stomach pains, Tameka Woodfork, Tayvia’s mom, told Today , WJW-TV in Cleveland reported.

It turns out that Tayvia’s stomach pains occurred because she was in active labor at 37 weeks pregnant. She experienced what is referred to as a cryptic pregnancy, when a person is unaware they are pregnant and, in some instances, only realizes it because labor begins, per the Cleveland Clinic .

Tayvia gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Tamaar Kylon Corral Woodfork.

Golden Corral posted a photo of Tamaar and a message on X, formerly Twitter, writing:

"IT'S A BOY! Please join us in welcoming Tamaar Kylon Corral Woodfork, who was so excited that his mother was dining at Golden Corral that he decided to join her! He was just born in our Golden Corral."

The North Carolina-based restaurant chain shared in a separate social media post that Tayvia decided to include the eatery in her son’s name.

"His mom was so excited that she decided to include Corral in his legal name. Both mother and son are doing great, and we could not be happier! Welcome to the Golden Corral family Tamaar!"



