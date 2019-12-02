Woman found with dead husband in stranded vehicle in Wisconsin dies

An elderly woman found with her dead husband in their stranded vehicle in Dane County has died.

Sheriff's officials say 87-year-old Colleen Soper was taken to a Madison hospital in critical condition after she was found Saturday in their vehicle which had apparently become stuck on a remote trail in the town of Vermont. Her 87-year-old husband, Donald Soper, was found dead in the vehicle.

The State Journal says the couple disappeared on Thanksgiving Day after leaving a family gathering in Black Earth. Family members reported them missing after they failed to show up at their destination. Authorities began a search and found the Sopers in their vehicle Saturday morning.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating their cause of death.