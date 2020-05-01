Woman dies after vehicle crashes into Watertown, Minn. mobile home

article

A 38-year-old woman has died after a vehicle crashed into a mobile home in Watertown, Minnesota Friday morning, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 9 a.m., deputies responded to the crash on Riverside Terrace Drive in the Riverside Terrace Mobile Home Park. The driver, identified as Jacquelyn Sue Gallipo, died in the crash. Officials say she was the only person in the vehicle.

Authorities learned the residents were home at the time of the crash, but were not injured. The crash caused moderate damage to the home.

The crash remains under investigation.



