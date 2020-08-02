Woman dies after driving through construction zone, into hole in road

A 51-year-old woman died Saturday after she drove through a construction zone and into a hole in the road in southern Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 7:42 a.m., a Chrysler was heading west on Highway 99 in Le Sueur County when the driver went through the construction zone and drove into a hole in the road.

Authorities report that the woman was not wearing a seat belt and was under the influence of alcohol.