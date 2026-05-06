Wisconsin town briefly evacuated, Hwy 2 closed after natural gas line break

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The Brief A small northwest Wisconsin town was evacuated for a brief period on Wednesday afternoon following a natural gas line break. Highway 2 through the town was also closed by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation while repair work was underway. Crews struck a two-inch gas main and worked quickly to shut off the gas.



A small northwest Wisconsin town was evacuated and Highway 2 was shutdown for a brief period on Wednesday due to a natural gas line break.

Evacuation order issued

What we know:

Bayfield County, Wis. ordered residents across the Town of Iron River to evacuate due to the break shortly before 1 p.m.

Residents were told to go to the Bayfield County fairgrounds while crews work to repair the gas line.

FOX 9's affiliate in Duluth reported the break is about a mile away from the Iron River Elementary School, which was also placed under a shelter-in-place order. FOX 21 said crews hit a two-inch gas main and are now working to close off the line.

Dig deeper:

By 2 p.m., Bayfield County officials said the gas line leak had been contained and residents and business owners could return to town.

However, they urged anyone who smelled gas in their home or buildings not to enter. As repairs continued, about 30 homes in Iron River were without heat.

Local perspective:

Along with the evacuation, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation closed traffic along Highway 2 through the town while work was underway. The highway reopened around the same time the evacuation order was lifted.