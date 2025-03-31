Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Supreme Court race voters face high-stakes decision

Published  March 31, 2025 9:26pm CDT
Politics
Wisconsin Supreme Court: What you need to know

Less than 24 hours away from Wisconsin’s highly anticipated Supreme Court race, FOX 9’s Soyoung Kim breaks down what you need to know before polls open.

The Brief

    • The Wisconsin Supreme Court race is in the national spotlight.
    • It is on track to be the most expensive state judge race in U.S. history.
    • Voters will decide to keep the liberal majority or flip court conservative.

(FOX 9) - Candidates for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court are making their final blitz across the state with just hours to go until polls open on election day.

This high-stakes contest is getting as much national attention as it is money – and it is shaping up to be the most expensive state judge race in U.S. History.

Ideological control at stake

The backstory:

It is technically a nonpartisan race. Currently, liberal-leaning justices have a narrow 4-3 majority. However, with a liberal justice retiring, the court’s balance is in play.

The contest is for a seat on the seven-judge court for a 10-year term.

By the numbers:

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, there has been a surge in early voting numbers compared to the 2023 spring election.

The Brennan Center for Justice said money poured into the race is on track to close in on the $100 million mark.

Big picture view:

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election is in the national spotlight.

President Donald Trump spoke about the importance of the top court in a pivotal battleground state.

"It’s a big race, supreme court race in Wisconsin," said Trump. "Wisconsin’s a big state politically."

The state’s highest court will likely decide on key issues in the coming years, including abortion rights, voting rights, union power, and congressional redistricting.

Candidates:

Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel is a former Republican Wisconsin attorney general. One of the court’s conservative justices has endorsed Schimel, and he also has Trump’s support.

Schimel is running against Dane County Judge Susan Crawford who has worked as assistant state attorney general and as chief legal counsel for a former democratic governor. All four liberal justices have endorsed Crawford, as well as former President Barack Obama.

The Source: Wisconsin Elections Commision, Brad Schimel campaign, Susan Crawford campaign and the Associated Press. 

