Wisconsin state troopers rescue puppy ejected from car during rollover crash

Wisconsin state troopers reunited a puppy with its owners after it was ejected from a vehicle during a rollover crash over the weekend.

On Saturday, a reckless driver hit another vehicle on Interstate 90/94 near Portage, causing it to crash, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

While the puppy’s owners were being treated at the hospital, crews and a trooper searched for the puppy and found it uninjured.

They reunited the puppy with its owners at the hospital.

