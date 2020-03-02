Wisconsin state troopers rescue puppy ejected from car during rollover crash
PORTAGE, Wis. (FOX 9) - Wisconsin state troopers reunited a puppy with its owners after it was ejected from a vehicle during a rollover crash over the weekend.
On Saturday, a reckless driver hit another vehicle on Interstate 90/94 near Portage, causing it to crash, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
While the puppy’s owners were being treated at the hospital, crews and a trooper searched for the puppy and found it uninjured.
They reunited the puppy with its owners at the hospital.