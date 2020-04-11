Wisconsin reports 137 deaths as state nears IHME's projected peak

article

Wisconsin's confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 3,213 with 137 deaths on Saturday as the state nears what is projected to be its COVID-19 peak.

According to the IHME model, Wisconsin should see a peak in resource use on Sunday with 844 hospital beds needed and 162 ICU beds.

Currently, the state reports 444 people are hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases. There is also another 292 people hospitalized awaiting test results.

Of the hospitalizations, 179 are in the ICU, slightly beyond the IHME's projection. The model also forecasts 357 COVID-19 deaths by August 4.

In Minnesota, the IHME model has varied somewhat from other models that state leaders have been relying on.

For Minnesota, the IHME model projects 442 deaths by August 4. However, the model developed by the University of Minnesota show a best-case scenario of 6,000 deaths with a moderate scenario with more than 20,000 deaths.

Speaking with FOX 9, Professor Ali Mokdad, who worked on the IHME, said the models are based on different assumptions.

Advertisement

“Other models have been using what we call susceptible infected and recovered, and because we don’t have enough testing right now to determine who was infected, it’s very hard for us to count on these models,” said Mokdad.