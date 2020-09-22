Wisconsin reaches record highs in 7-day case increase average, percent positive rate

The 7-day COVID-19 case increase average and the 7-day percent positive rate both reached pandemic highs in the state of Wisconsin Tuesday.

New data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed the 7-day case increase average has reached 1,800 (1,838) as of Tuesday as the state continues to deal with a COVID-19 case spike.

The state has seen a 92 percent case increase over the last two weeks, ranking it third nationally.

The percent positive rate reached 16.7 Tuesday, which is also a record.

A total of 104,170 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic began. 88,131 of them have recovered from the virus, 6,765 have been hospitalized and 1,251 Wisconsinites have died.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended Sept. 22. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.