Minnesota weather: Hazy sunshine, warm and muggy Tuesday

The Brief Early morning storms clear for hazy sunshine and warm, muggy conditions across Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 87 degrees on Tuesday. Isolated storm chances return Wednesday before cooler weather arrives later this week



Early morning thunderstorms give way to a warm and muggy Tuesday afternoon with hazy sunshine across much of Minnesota.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A few early morning thunderstorms move through the Twin Cities metro and southern Minnesota before quickly pushing south and east Tuesday morning.

The rest of Tuesday looks fairly quiet under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, though upper-level wildfire smoke will add some haze.

Temperatures climb into the 80s areawide, while northern Minnesota stays cooler in the 70s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 87 degrees.

Tuesday night stays partly cloudy as overnight lows fall into the 50s and 60s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday brings another warm day as temperatures climb into the 80s. A few isolated pop-up thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.

Temperatures and humidity begin to ease Thursday and Friday as highs fall into the lower 80s.

The next best chance for rain arrives late Friday into early Saturday. Cooler weather follows for the weekend as highs drop into the 70s.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)