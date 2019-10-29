Wisconsin driver skips scraping windshield, drives into oncoming traffic

article

As winter approaches, law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to scrape their windshields before heading out on the roads to avoid causing a crash.

Police in Menomonie, Wisconsin said a driver drove into oncoming traffic Tuesday morning and went off the road because they could not see through the frost on their windshield.

No one was hurt in the crash, but police said it easily could have been much worse.

“Remember—you can’t avoid what you can’t see!” the Menomonie Police Department said in a Facebook post.