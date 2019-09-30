Wisconsin deer stand vandalized with spray paint referencing Animal Liberation Front

article

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deer stand was damaged and vandalized with spraypaint in the Township of Sherman, which is just north of Menonomie.

Photos posted by the sheriff's office show the stand was toppled over and spray-painted with the acronym "A. L. F." and the logo for the Animal Liberation Front. Also spray-painted was the phrase, "All hunters are bastards." The Animal Liberation Front is a resistance group that fights for animal rights.

Authorities say two other deer stands in the past two years have been damaged in a similar way.

The sheriff's office is asking hunters to stay inspect their deer stands for any possible damage as deer hunting season approaches. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.