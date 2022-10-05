Window washer falls to his death at JFK Library in Boston

article

A window washer fell to his death Wednesday morning at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston.

"We are profoundly saddened by the death of a contractor who was washing windows in our facility earlier today," Director Alan Price said in an online statement. "We offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones and colleagues."

According to WCVB, Boston officers responded to the scene at 10:32 a.m local time and found a man who was suffering from a traumatic injury. He was later declared dead at the scene.

"It does, at the end of the day, appear to be a tragic accident, but we will engage in a thorough investigation together with the Boston Police Department, OSHA and all other relevant parties," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden told the outlet.

Library officials said the washer had worked on the building for many years. They said he was part of a cleaning company that was on campus to pressure wash the building. However, due to inclement weather, crews had moved inside to clean the interior of the Pavilion glass

Hayden also said the worker fell approximately 5 to 7 stories inside the building, according to WCVB.

"This is a shocking and tragic event and I extend my deepest sorrow to his family and the JFK Library family," Price continued.

The library is currently closed to the public and will reopen Friday.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.