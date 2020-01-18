Wind leads to blowing snow and subzero wind chills across Minnesota

article

If you thought Friday night was bad, Saturday seemed to be worst.

Whipping winds that kicked up through the day on Saturday created icy roads and sent the snow that fell on Friday blowing.

The bad weather had road crews out in force trying to keep up with the bad conditions and police working hard to clean up crashes.

From Friday morning through Saturday at 4:30 p.m., Minnesota State Patrol received 559 reports of crashes and 532 spinouts statewide.

Among those crashes, state patrol says there 60 with injuries and one with serious injuries along I-35E near Highway 52. https://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-state-patrol-218-crashes-230-spinouts-since-snowfall-began

It was even worst in the southwest part of the state where a blizzard warning was in effect for the region. Blowing snow created visibility issues for drivers, so much so Lincoln County were forced to pull their blows due to visibility issues.

Advertisement

Winds are expected to continue on Saturday, keeping temps low and road slippery.