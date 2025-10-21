Willmar woodworker makes retro Timberwolves sign to celebrate new season

The Brief Tip off for the Minnesota Timberwolves new season is right around the corner. A superfan in Willmar has a unique way of showing his love for the team. Brady Pearson made a 2.5 foot long, 3D wooden Timberwolves sign with a retro logo for his mancave for the start of the season.



A Timberwolves fan says it took him about 30 hours to bring his passion project to life.

‘A fan of the underdog’

What we know:

For Brady Pearson, woodworking is a way to express his creativity.

But his latest creation is also a sign of his passion for his favorite team.

"I've been a wolves fan since I was a kid so I wanted to make sure that one looked right. Spent a lot of time making sure it look good," said Pearson.

‘Art that’s functional'

The backstory:

Pearson made a 2 and a half foot long, 3 dimensional Timberwolves sign featuring a retro logo in the workshop behind his house in Willmar.

He says it took about 30 hours to transform a sheet of wood into a work of art.

"My passions are art the Timberwolves and to come up with something that is the most polished thing I've done so far. How clean it is. I'm proud to say I made that," said Pearson.

Even though Pearson is a lifelong Timberwolves fan who went to Kevin Garnett's basketball camp in the 4th grade where he got an autograph from the superstar back in the day, Pearson has also made signature signs for the Vikings and the Twins.

In his spare time, he makes personalized handmade signs for sports fans and businesses and posts videos of his process from start to finish on Instagram.

"Mostly to show I'm not doing this by pressing a button on a machine. It takes a long time and I just want people to appreciate stuff that's not made out of a factory, that's just one of one every time," said Pearson.

‘It turned out good’

What they're saying:

Pearson says his Wolves sign is probably destined for the mancave in his basement, but his labor of love is also a sign of the times that he's glad the pack is back.

"It's something I love to do. I'll continue to do it and I'm just happy with all the love and support I've gotten from people from doing it so far," said Pearson.



Pearson's Instagram is @bpearsoncustoms.