Colorado suspect allegedly planned multiple school shootings: Authorities

Colorado authorities arrested a 19-year-old suspect for allegedly planning to shoot up multiple schools in Colorado Springs.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office on Thursday said the defendant, William Whitworth, who identified as "Lilly" and – according to a DA spokesman – was in the process of transitioning to female.

Whitworth is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal mischief , menacing, and interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions.

Deputies with the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call in the 13900 block of Double Tree Ranch Circle in the Town of Elbert last Friday, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 21 .

A family member reportedly told 911 dispatchers that her "sister" had threatened to shoot up a school and had anger problems. The house deputies were sent to the house, which was littered with trash and had containers with half-eaten food, making it difficult to walk inside.

The deputies were directed to a room where Whitworth was sleeping, the affidavit says. The room was filled with trash as high as the bed, and there were holes in the wall.

During questioning, Whitworth admitted to planning a school shooting, with the suspect's former middle school, Timberview, being a "main target," according to the affidavit.

Arrest papers showed deputies found a drawn layout of the school and a manifesto filled with "schizophrenic rants" and mentions of serial killers, politicians, and entertainers, including the Columbine shooters and former President Trump.

Whitworth’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5. Bond was set at $75,000.

