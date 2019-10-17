William A. Irvin museum ship returns to slip in Duluth's Canal Park

article

The William A. Irvin, the historic museum ship in Duluth, Minnesota, returned home to its slip in Canal Park Wednesday.

Last September, officials carefully moved the 600-foot ship out of its slip and transported it to the Fraser Shipyards in Superior, Wisconsin, where it underwent repairs while the seawall in its slip was being worked on.

Both the ships departure and Wednesday’s return were dicey: there were only 7 inches of room on each side of its giant hull when it passed through the Blue Bridge in Canal Park, FOX 21 Duluth reported.

The move cost the city more than $1 million.

The Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center, which operates the ship’s museum, said the Irvin will reopen for tours in 2020.