Shopping Cart Killer: Who is Anthony Robinson?

A serial killer dubbed the "Shopping Cart Killer" was identified by authorities after four bodies were found in Virginia.

Here's everything we know so far about the investigation.

Who is the Shopping Cart Killer?

D.C. resident Anthony Robinson, 35, was identified as a suspect by Fairfax County police Friday.

Anthony Robinson named a suspect in string of Virginia Killings. (Provided by Fairfax County Police)

Robinson would arrange meetings with the women at motels where he would kill them and then dispose of their remains in shopping carts, according to officials.

Who are the victims of the Shopping Cart Killer?

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the suspect left a gruesome trail of murder as far south as Harrisonburg, Virginia where two victims – ages 54 and 39 – were discovered in November of this year.

In September, a possible victim tentatively identified as 29-year-old Cheyenne Brown was found after going missing from Southeast D.C.

Just this week, the remains of a fourth possible victim - a 21-year-old woman - were found tucked away in an isolated wooded area along Fairhaven Avenue in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

"He’s killed four already, and we suspect he has more victims," Davis said. "He preys on the weak, he preys on the vulnerable, and he does unspeakable things with his victims."

Authorities said there are possibly more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfax County Police.