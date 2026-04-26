White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting: Minnesota leaders condemn political violence

The Brief Shots were fired outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C. Saturday. President Donald Trump and top members of his cabinet were in attendance and unharmed. The man accused of opening fire, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from California, was taken into custody.



Shots were fired outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C. Saturday night. President Donald Trump and top members of his cabinet were in attendance and unharmed.

Federal officials say they are investigating the accused gunman’s grievances against the Trump administration he sent to family shortly before the incident.

Minnesota elected officials on both sides of the aisle condemned that acts of political violence, and thanked law enforcement for their swift efforts to keep attendees safe.

Close call

What we know:

Video showed the chaotic moments when guests inside the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner took cover under tables, and Secret Service agents rushed President Donald Trump and his cabinet to safety.

Authorities released security footage, showing what led up to the panic in the ballroom at the Washington Hilton Saturday night. Law enforcement officials say an armed man rushed the checkpoint and exchanged gunfire before Secret Service agents took him into custody. The shooting suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen.

Officials say he had traveled by train from Los Angeles to Chicago, then onto Washington, D.C., and had checked into that hotel days earlier.

What we don't know:

Investigators are looking for possible motives. Federal officials say they are investigating the accused gunman’s grievances against the Trump administration.

Authorities say they have reason to believe this was a politically-motivated attack, citing writings the accused gunman sent to family members shortly before shots were fired.

Minnesota leaders react

What they're saying:

Minnesota officials are denouncing any form of political violence.

Gov. Tim Walz taking to social media writing, "political violence has become all too prevalent in America. I’m grateful for the swift response from law enforcement."

Minnesota Representative and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer attended the event and was seen being helped out of the ballroom. Emmer clarifying on FOX News, he had a previous foot problem and is in a cast, so he needed assistance exiting the event.

Emmer also took to social media and thanked law enforcement for their bravery and added "political violence will never be tolerated."

FOX 9 political analyst Blois Olson says the incident has revived conversations about political violence in Minnesota.

"It reminds us of the heightened sense of the country, of our state. We’ve experienced political violence here in Minnesota," said Olson. "I think it’s a reminder as we approach June 14 in Minnesota that it was less than a year ago that violence against elected officials in Minnesota happened. We have to turn down the temperature, find a more civil way forward."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s office also confirming he attended the dinner and is okay, and is grateful for law enforcement’s quick response.

What's next:

Prosecutors say the suspect is preliminarily facing two charges related to using a firearm and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, but more charges could be filed later.