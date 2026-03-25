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White Bear Lake fatal fire: Officials release details on ages of children found dead

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Published  March 25, 2026 7:38pm CDT
White Bear Lake
FOX 9
White Bear Lake holds grief concert after multiple tragic deaths

White Bear Lake holds grief concert after multiple tragic deaths

A grief concert brought the White Bear Lake community together Monday night just days after even more tragic losses touched the city. Nicole Amor was a U.S. Army Reserve soldier killed in Iran operations, and Saturday morning, Jessi Pierce and her three kids died in a house fire.

The Brief

    • White Bear Lake Fire Department officials released details on the three children found dead in a fire this weekend.
    • Hudson Hinrichs, 8, Cayden Hinrichs, 6, and Avery Hinrichs, 4, were found dead with their mother, 38-year-old Jessi Hinrichs, who went by Jessi Pierce as an NHL reporter.
    • The fire is still being investigated, but authorities say there is no evidence that the fire was intentionally set.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The White Bear Lake Fire Department shared details on the ages of the children who were found dead in a house fire with their mother, Jessi Hinrichs, who went by Jessi Pierce as a beloved hockey reporter. 

READ MORE: White Bear Lake fatal fire: No evidence fire was intentionally set

Ages of children in fatal White Bear Lake fire confirmed 

White Bear Lake fire: Tributes pour in for Jessi Pierce

White Bear Lake fire: Tributes pour in for Jessi Pierce

Tributes are pouring in from the hockey community for beloved sports writer and personality Jessi Pierce. The Minnesota Wild have identified Pierce and her three children as the victims found dead after a house fire in White Bear Lake on Sunday morning.

What we know:

White Bear Lake Fire Department officials released an update with the ages of the children who died in the fire early Saturday morning. 

Hudson Hinrichs, 8, Cayden Hinrichs, 6, and Avery Hinrichs, 4, are identified as the victims in the fire.

Their mother, 38-year-old Jessi Hinrichs, a beloved hockey reporter who went by Jessi Pierce, was also found dead in the fire.

The fire also claimed the life of the family's dog.  

Authorities emphasized that there is no evidence that the fire was intentionally set. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. 

The backstory:

The fire broke out during the early morning hours of Saturday, March 21, on the 2100 block of Richard Avenue, which is just off White Bear Avenue north of County Road E.

Neighbors called 911, reporting seeing flames shooting from the roof of the home. Firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames. When they were able to knock down the fire, they found all four victims inside.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the White Bear Lake Fire Department and previous FOX 9 reporting. 

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