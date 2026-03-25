White Bear Lake fatal fire: Officials release details on ages of children found dead

The Brief White Bear Lake Fire Department officials released details on the three children found dead in a fire this weekend. Hudson Hinrichs, 8, Cayden Hinrichs, 6, and Avery Hinrichs, 4, were found dead with their mother, 38-year-old Jessi Hinrichs, who went by Jessi Pierce as an NHL reporter. The fire is still being investigated, but authorities say there is no evidence that the fire was intentionally set.



The White Bear Lake Fire Department shared details on the ages of the children who were found dead in a house fire with their mother, Jessi Hinrichs, who went by Jessi Pierce as a beloved hockey reporter.

READ MORE: White Bear Lake fatal fire: No evidence fire was intentionally set

Ages of children in fatal White Bear Lake fire confirmed

What we know:

White Bear Lake Fire Department officials released an update with the ages of the children who died in the fire early Saturday morning.

Hudson Hinrichs, 8, Cayden Hinrichs, 6, and Avery Hinrichs, 4, are identified as the victims in the fire.

Their mother, 38-year-old Jessi Hinrichs, a beloved hockey reporter who went by Jessi Pierce, was also found dead in the fire.

The fire also claimed the life of the family's dog.

Authorities emphasized that there is no evidence that the fire was intentionally set.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The backstory:

The fire broke out during the early morning hours of Saturday, March 21, on the 2100 block of Richard Avenue, which is just off White Bear Avenue north of County Road E.

Neighbors called 911, reporting seeing flames shooting from the roof of the home. Firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames. When they were able to knock down the fire, they found all four victims inside.